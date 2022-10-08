Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 514,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after buying an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.