Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of PayPal worth $112,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

PayPal stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

