Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 3,003.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,386 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.17% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,481,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,502,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 297,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

