Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $219.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.01 and its 200-day moving average is $254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

