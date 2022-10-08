Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $22.01 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,011,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $224.32 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day moving average is $236.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

