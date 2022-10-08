Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 221,336 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 728.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,336 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $46,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 20.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.93.

Equifax Stock Down 3.2 %

EFX stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.63 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

