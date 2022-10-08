Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 287,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TAP opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

