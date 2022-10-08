Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 266,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

