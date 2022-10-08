Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $81.83.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.