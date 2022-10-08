Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 2,354 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 266,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

