Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.83 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after buying an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.6 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.94 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.