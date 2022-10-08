Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $282,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average is $231.21.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

