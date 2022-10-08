Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $385,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

