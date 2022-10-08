Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $534,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

