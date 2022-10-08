Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $654,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

Booking stock opened at $1,685.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.22 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,008.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

