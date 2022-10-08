Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,237 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 268,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 44.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.