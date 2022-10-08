Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 2,795 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

