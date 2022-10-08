Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 534 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,562,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,815,000 after acquiring an additional 848,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

