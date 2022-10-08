Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 546 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.64.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $283.67 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $280.83 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average of $336.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

