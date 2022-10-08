Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $393,224,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after acquiring an additional 505,401 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after acquiring an additional 237,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.9 %

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.69.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $12.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

