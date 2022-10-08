LunchMoney (LMY) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $81,976.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney was first traded on January 7th, 2019. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,445,827 tokens. The Reddit community for LunchMoney is https://reddit.com/r/lunchmoney_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @lunchtoken. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “LunchMoney (LMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. LunchMoney has a current supply of 189,000,000 with 144,797,936.99723125 in circulation. The last known price of LunchMoney is 0.00070685 USD and is down -7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $25.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lunchmoney.io.”

