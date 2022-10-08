LYO Credit (LYO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.03 Million

LYO Credit (LYO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LYO Credit has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One LYO Credit token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00006095 BTC on exchanges. LYO Credit has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and $1.65 million worth of LYO Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LYO Credit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LYO Credit Token Profile

LYO Credit’s launch date was July 16th, 2021. LYO Credit’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,343,126 tokens. LYO Credit’s official Twitter account is @lyopayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LYO Credit is lyopay.com. The official message board for LYO Credit is lyopay.medium.com. The Reddit community for LYO Credit is https://reddit.com/r/lyopay.

LYO Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LYO Credit (LYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LYO Credit has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LYO Credit is 1.18096241 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,966,818.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lyopay.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYO Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYO Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYO Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LYO Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LYO Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.