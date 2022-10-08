LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $65.00 at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

LYB stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 20,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.