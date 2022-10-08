Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Macerich

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

