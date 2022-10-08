Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAYU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

