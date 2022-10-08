Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 61,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,364. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.10.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

