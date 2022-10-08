Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,252,000 after buying an additional 465,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.43. The company had a trading volume of 224,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.