MAPS Market Capitalization Reaches $6.27 Million (MAPS)

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. MAPS has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $267,257.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAPS token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

MAPS Profile

MAPS is a PoH token that uses the SPL Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,493,643 tokens. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @maps_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAPS is maps.me/token.

Get MAPS alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “MAPS (MAPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAPS has a current supply of 9,999,999,995.609808 with 45,493,576.163807 in circulation. The last known price of MAPS is 0.1388277 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $206,209.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maps.me/token/.”

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.