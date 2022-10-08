MARBLEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00018952 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,000 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 3.8361999 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,144,698.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

