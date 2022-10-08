Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 11.7 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

