Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the quarter. Masimo comprises 2.2% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 2.16% of Masimo worth $156,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 975,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

