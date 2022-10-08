Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 1,525 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $82.94 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

