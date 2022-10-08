Mason & Associates Inc Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises 6.0% of Mason & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 6,621.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 412,088 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,910,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,554,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

