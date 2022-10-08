Mason & Associates Inc Has $460,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $403.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

