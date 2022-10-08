Mason & Associates Inc Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 1,983.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $28.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

