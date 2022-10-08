Mason & Associates Inc Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 4.85% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $221,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $316,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $370,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

See Also

