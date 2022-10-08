Mason & Associates Inc Purchases 31,994 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Tellurian stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.28. Tellurian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

