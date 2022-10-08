Mason & Associates Inc Sells 20,422 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,422 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,605 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,595,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 291,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $80.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $95.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.