Mason & Associates Inc Sells 9,771 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mason & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VIG opened at $137.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

