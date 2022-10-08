Mason & Associates Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of VUG opened at $216.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

