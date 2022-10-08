Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $414.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $411.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $294.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.69 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

