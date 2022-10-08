Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.77.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

