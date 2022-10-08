Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $36,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

HSY stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,047 shares of company stock worth $51,991,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

