Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:CUBE opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

