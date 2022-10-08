Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $276,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 2.6 %

SBUX opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.