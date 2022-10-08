Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.0% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

