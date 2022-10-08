Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

