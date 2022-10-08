Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.36 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

