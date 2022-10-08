Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

