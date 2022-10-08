McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 237.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

